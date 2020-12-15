California Awards 55 Electoral Votes, US Presidency to Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US state of California handed its 55 electoral votes, the largest prize of the campaign, to Joe Biden pushing the Democratic candidate over a threshold needed to secure an overall victory in the presidential race.

Biden leads the Republican incumbent Donald Trump 302 to 232 after 49 states and the District of Columbia completed their Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" votes recorded that would deviate from public endorsements. One more state - Hawaii - casts ballots later in the day and is expected to add four more points to Biden's tally. It takes 270 electoral votes out of 538 available to become US President.