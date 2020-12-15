UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Awards 55 Electoral Votes, US Presidency To Biden

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:40 AM

California Awards 55 Electoral Votes, US Presidency to Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US state of California handed its 55 electoral votes, the largest prize of the campaign, to Joe Biden pushing the Democratic candidate over a threshold needed to secure an overall victory in the presidential race.

Biden leads the Republican incumbent Donald Trump 302 to 232 after 49 states and the District of Columbia completed their Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" votes recorded that would deviate from public endorsements. One more state - Hawaii - casts ballots later in the day and is expected to add four more points to Biden's tally. It takes 270 electoral votes out of 538 available to become US President.

Related Topics

Trump Columbia From Race

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Minister of Trade and ..

2 hours ago

UAE Football Association signs MoU with Israeli FA ..

2 hours ago

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

3 hours ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.