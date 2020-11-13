California Becomes Second State in US With Over 1Mln COVID-19 Cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

California has become the second state in the United States to have over a million detected COVID-19 cases, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) California has become the second state in the United States to have over a million detected COVID-19 cases, the latest data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center showed on Friday.

According to the university, 1,006,099 COVID-19 cases have been recorded in California, with a death toll of 18,141.

Texas was the first US state to cross one million cases. At the time of reporting, 1,024,073 COVID-19 cases have been identified there and 19,474 people have died due to the disease.

To date, the US has confirmed over 10.5 million coronavirus cases, with a total death toll of 242,430.