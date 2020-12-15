UrduPoint.com
California Begins Vaccination Against Coronavirus On Monday - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US state of California will begin vaccinating its residents against the novel coronavirus on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

"Hope has arrived," Newsom said on Monday evening. "As our first doses of vaccine arrive, the promise of ending the pandemic is on the horizon."

Newsom urged all 58 counties in the state to take coordinated inclusive actions to get residents vaccinated.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel and I am calling on all Californians to do our part to get us through this - wear a mask, reduce mixing, stay home, stop the spread and save lives," he said.

Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser to the US COVID-19 vaccine program, said the United States hopes to give out the vaccine, developed by Pfizer under a joint-venture with Germany's BioNTech, to 100 million Americans by the spring of 2021.

On Tuesday, the FDA said in a draft briefing document there are more than 20 possible side effects from taking the Pfizer vaccine, including death, stroke, heart attack, meningitis, encephalitis, autoimmune diseases, narcolepsy and others. The FDA also said that six people have died during the vaccine trials.

