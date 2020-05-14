California Bracing for 'Ferocious' Fire Season This Year - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The coming summer fire season in California is likely to be ferocious and the state government is increasing budgetary provisions to deal with it, Governor Gavin Newsom told a press conference.

"This year's fire season will be ferocious," Newsom said on Wednesday.

Newsom said he would be announcing on Thursday plans to increase state funding for fighting and prevention as well as increased funding to continue the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

The North and Central Sierra mountain ranges were looking at severe fires over the coming summer season, Newsom said. California recorded 246 wild fires in the past week, he added.

"From January to May 10 last year we had 675 wildfires. From January to May 10 this year we've had 1,130 wildfires - a 60 percent increase," Newsom said.