California Budgets $81Mln To Pay 1,399 Extra Firefighters - Governor

Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:20 AM

California Budgets $81Mln to Pay 1,399 Extra Firefighters - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The US state of California plans to hire nearly 1,400 firefighters with the addition of $80.74 million to $1 billion previously budgeted for the upcoming fire season, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

"Using Emergency Fund authorization, Governor Newsom has approved $80.74 million for 1,399 additional firefighters with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts," the governor's office said in a press release.

The state's January 2021 budget previously allocated $1 billion to support wildfire and forest management, the release said.

With much of the state experiencing persistent drought conditions, low reservoir storage and below average snowpack, California is planning for another dry year, the release added.

The state's fire season traditionally runs from May through October. But lately, the season begins earlier and ends later, a trend that scientists attribute to climate change.

Last year, California suffered a record-breaking fire season, with an estimated 4.3 million acres burned, about 4 percent of the entire state, according to CAL FIRE.

