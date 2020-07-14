UrduPoint.com
California Closes Bars, Other Indoor Operations Amid COVID-19 Surge - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

California Closes Bars, Other Indoor Operations Amid COVID-19 Surge - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) California is closing bars and suspending indoor operations of restaurants, movie theaters and museums as COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

"NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates.

CA is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, cardrooms," Newsom tweeted. "Bars must close ALL operations."

More Stories From World

