California Closes Bars, Other Indoor Operations Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) California is closing indoor dining and entertainment as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the US largest states, governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday.

"NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates. C[alifornia] is now closing indoor operations STATEWIDE for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, family entertainment, zoos, museums, cardrooms," Newsom said via Twitter.

The governor added that bars in California will be fully closed.

Newsom noted that 30 worst-hit counties across California, including Los Angeles and San Diego, will also be required to suspend indoor operations of malls, places of worship, fitness centers, hair salons, personal care services and offices of the so-called "non-critical sectors.

Some medical experts have said the number of cases should be viewed relative to the number of coronavirus-related deaths, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted earlier have been on the decline for a prolonged period of time. Trump administration officials and the US president himself have said the number of deaths in the United States has been down tenfold.