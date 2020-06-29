UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Closing Bars As Coronavirus Infection Spreads - Governor Newsom

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 03:10 AM

California Closing Bars as Coronavirus Infection Spreads - Governor Newsom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Bars in the US state of California are being closed amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced.

"Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura," Newsom wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, Florida suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state after the local health department reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record high. Also on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections.

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of June 27, there are a total of 211,243 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,905 deaths from COVID-19 in California. Almost 119,000 cases are in the 18-49 age group.

Governor Newsom reminded California residents this month that they are required to wear face masks in public spaces, pointing to the fact that many people are seen with faces uncovered.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (2,539,544) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (125,747), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Santa Barbara Los Angeles Santa Clara San Riverside Tulare San Bernardino Fresno Sacramento Florida United States June Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

4 hours ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

4 hours ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

4 hours ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

6 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

6 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.