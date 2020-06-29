California Closing Bars as Coronavirus Infection Spreads - Governor Newsom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Bars in the US state of California are being closed amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom has announced.

"Due to the rising spread of #COVID19, CA is ordering bars to close in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare, while recommending they close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura," Newsom wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

On Friday, Florida suspended alcohol consumption at bars across the state after the local health department reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases, a record high. Also on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting residents in the state from visiting bars and similar establishments in an effort to contain a new wave of coronavirus infections.

According to the California Department of Public Health, as of June 27, there are a total of 211,243 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,905 deaths from COVID-19 in California. Almost 119,000 cases are in the 18-49 age group.

Governor Newsom reminded California residents this month that they are required to wear face masks in public spaces, pointing to the fact that many people are seen with faces uncovered.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (2,539,544) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (125,747), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.