UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Confirms First Case Of New Coronavirus Strain - Governor

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 03:30 AM

California Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Strain - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Health officials in the US state of California have confirmed a first case of the new mutated coronavirus strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"Just an hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain has been identified here in the state of California, in southern California," Newsom said in a virtual discussion with top US health official Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.

Fauci said Californians should not feel odd about the discovery of the new strain and added that more cases are expected to be identified in other US states.

Fauci also said US health officials still believe coronavirus vaccines will work against the new strain.

Health officials in the state of Colorado have confirmed one case of the new strain and suspect they have a second patient who likely is infected with the new strain as well.

Earlier in December, the UK authorities announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Related Topics

Governor United Kingdom December Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy highlights excellence and best pract ..

4 hours ago

China Warns Indian Media Against 'Playing Tibet Ca ..

3 hours ago

English virus curbs extended as Covid variant surg ..

3 hours ago

Federal Govt trying to ensure basic facilities to ..

3 hours ago

UK approves AstraZeneca-Oxford virus vaccine as pa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.