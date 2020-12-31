California Confirms First Case of New COVID-19 Strain - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Health officials in the US state of California have confirmed a first case of the new COVID-19 strain that was first detected in the United Kingdom, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"Just an hour or so ago we were informed that this new variant, this new strain has been identified here in the state of California, in southern California," Newsom said in a virtual discussion with top US health official Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday.