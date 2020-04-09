UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Contracts Supply Of 200Mln Asian-Made COVID-19 Masks Monthly - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 38 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

California Contracts Supply of 200Mln Asian-Made COVID-19 Masks Monthly - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of California, frustrated at the inability of the Federal government to supply masks needed to protect healthcare workers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), signed contracts with a local manufacturer and a consortium of nonprofits to import 200 million masks each month from Asia, with supplies expected to arrive in the next few weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We've been competing against other states, against other nations, against our own federal government for PPE [personal protective equipment] needed coveralls, masks, shields, substantively N95 masks. We're not waiting around any longer, we're no longer interested in the progress that we were seeing in the past," Newsom told MSNBC.

In the last 48 hours, Newsom said, the state contracted with a California company that has links with manufacturers in Asia to provide 200 million masks per month, of which 150 million are the sought-after N95 respirator coverings that filter COVID-19 from the wearer's air supply.

California expects the masks to begin arriving in the "next few weeks."

"We're confident that we can supply the needs of the state of California and potentially the needs of other western states," Newsom said.

Thus far, California has received one million masks from the US federal government while procuring another 40 million masks by "going out and getting 5 million here, 500,000 there, 200,000 there, competing against other states, competing with federal government," Newsom said. "We decided enough of this small ball. Let's us our purchasing power. Let's go at scale."

Newsom said the effort was not intended as a criticism of the federal government, but at the end of the day, there are not enough masks in the national stockpile.

Related Topics

Governor Import Company Progress From Government Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

2 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

2 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

2 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

2 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

2 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.