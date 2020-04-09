California Contracts Supply of 200Mln Asian-Made COVID-19 Masks Monthly - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of California, frustrated at the inability of the Federal government to supply masks needed to protect healthcare workers from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), signed contracts with a local manufacturer and a consortium of nonprofits to import 200 million masks each month from Asia, with supplies expected to arrive in the next few weeks, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an interview on Wednesday.

"We've been competing against other states, against other nations, against our own federal government for PPE [personal protective equipment] needed coveralls, masks, shields, substantively N95 masks. We're not waiting around any longer, we're no longer interested in the progress that we were seeing in the past," Newsom told MSNBC.

In the last 48 hours, Newsom said, the state contracted with a California company that has links with manufacturers in Asia to provide 200 million masks per month, of which 150 million are the sought-after N95 respirator coverings that filter COVID-19 from the wearer's air supply.

California expects the masks to begin arriving in the "next few weeks."

"We're confident that we can supply the needs of the state of California and potentially the needs of other western states," Newsom said.

Thus far, California has received one million masks from the US federal government while procuring another 40 million masks by "going out and getting 5 million here, 500,000 there, 200,000 there, competing against other states, competing with federal government," Newsom said. "We decided enough of this small ball. Let's us our purchasing power. Let's go at scale."

Newsom said the effort was not intended as a criticism of the federal government, but at the end of the day, there are not enough masks in the national stockpile.