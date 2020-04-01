California Coronavirus Cases Tally Nears 7,000, 150 Died - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The US state of California has almost 7,000 coronavirus cases and 150 deaths of the disease as of Tuesday, governor Gavin Newsom said.

"As relates to the number of positives, 6,932, number of deaths - tragically, 150 in the state of California," Newsom said at a daily briefing.

The largest American state has 1,617 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 657 individuals that are in intensive care units.

"Those numbers represent a 17 percent [daily] increase in the total number of positives in the state," governor said. "We have seen more than doubling of the number of people hospitalized in the last five days."

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, there are 177,452 confirmed disease cases in the US with 3,440 deaths from COVID-19.