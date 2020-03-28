California Deaths of Coronavirus Spiked to 78 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Coronavirus deaths in California reached 78 after a daily spike of over a quarter, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"78 deaths, 26 percent increase from the previous day, 3,801 individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19," Newsom said during a briefing Friday.

California health services have taken 88,400 tests, of which, according to the governor, "tens of thousands" are still waiting for results.

Newsom warned that Los Angeles which registered a 50 percent surge in coronavirus cases, may within a week get where New York City, nation's major hot spot, currently is.