California Distributes $50Mln in Power Blackout Aid - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US state of California awarded $50 million in grants to its cities, counties, Native American tribes and special districts to help mitigate the impact of power shutoffs primarily due to wildfires, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"The funds released today were allocated through the 2020-21 state budget and are designed to maintain the continuity of critical services that can be impacted by power outages, including schools, county election offices, food storage reserves and COVID-19 testing sites," Newsom said in a press release on Wednesday.

The grants funds were allocated after a record-setting year of wildfires in 2020 that forced power shutoffs in much of the state while burning more than 4.2 million acres, or about 4 percent of the entire state, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Of the $50 million awarded on Wednesday, $13 million went to counties, $13 million to cities, $2.5 million to federally recognized Indian tribes and $20 million to organizations that provide critical services and infrastructure, the release said.