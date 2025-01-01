California enacts new law to reduce homework burden

SACRAMENTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The U.S. state of California enacted a new law on Wednesday, aimed at reducing students' homework burden statewide.

The Healthy Homework Act, signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2024, took effect on the first day of 2025. Its Primary goal is to promote evidence-based homework practices to support student learning and well-being, as well as consistency and clarity in assignments.

The bill was initially introduced by California State assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo to address concerns about student stress, educational equity, and the overall effectiveness of homework, as students, including her sixth-grade daughter Sofia Johnson, frequently complained about "overwhelming" homework.

However, the legislation does not mean the Golden State would ban homework. Instead, it requires local educational agencies (LEAs) to develop, adopt and regularly update homework policies for all grade levels, from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.

To assist with the process, the California Department of education will issue guidelines for school districts by Jan. 1, 2026, providing a centralized resource for LEAs to develop their homework policies.

Some educators and parents are worried that lowering homework requirements might undermine academic standards.

However, supporters argued that the law was not about abolishing homework entirely, but about making it more deliberate and supportive of student well-being.