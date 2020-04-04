UrduPoint.com
California Expects Novel Coronavirus Pandemic To Reach Peak In May - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) California expects the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to reach a peak in the first weeks May, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Friday.

"We were looking into May that we would start to see things behind to peak, and so that's where we currently are," Newsom said. "We don't have an exact day because every day adjusts and I don't want to say on this particular day we are going to see a peak. Anyone who could say that is misleading you. And so, on the basis of our current modeling, we are in those first few weeks of May.

Newsom said the number of resident who tested positive to the novel coronavirus increased to 10,710. Of those, 2,188 are hospitalized and 901 have been placed for treatment in emergency care units.

"That 901 represents a ten point, 4 percent increase from the previously reported number yesterday," Newsom added.

The United States had confirmed more than 226,374 cases of the novel coronavirus, 5,316 deaths from the disease and 8,826 cases of recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University.

