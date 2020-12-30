California Extends Stay-at-Home Orders or 2 Regions - Public Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) California is extending the stay-at-home orders for another three weeks in two regions where hospital intensive-care capacity has been overrun by COVID-19 cases, the California Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"The stay-at-home orders for San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are being extended," the California Public Health said via Twitter. "We must continue to do our part to protect each other by engaging in fewer activities with fewer people, keeping masks on anytime you leave the house, and staying home."

The order takes effect when a region has less than 15 percent intensive care bed availability.

According to US media reports, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California currently had no availability for ICU beds. California's Bay Area and Greater Sacramento are similarly under stay-at-home orders.

The restrictions require the affected regions to temporarily close bars, wineries, personal services, hair salons and barbershops. Gatherings are disallowed, but when permitted require "100 percent masking and physical distancing."

California has reported an average of 100.5 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days to Monday that represents the highest rate in the United States.