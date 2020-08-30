UrduPoint.com
California First State With Over 700,000 Total Confirmed COVID19 Cases -Johns Hopkins Data

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) California has become the first US state where the number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 700,000 according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Los Angeles County alone has over 238,400 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 5,700 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, in total, there are over 701,500 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, which is followed by Texas and Florida where over 626,500 and more than 619,000 cases have been confirmed, respectively.

Meanwhile the California government website puts the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state at over 693,800.

California has the third-largest COVID-19 death toll (over 12,800) of all US states, after New York (over 32,900 deaths) and New Jersey (more than 15,900 deaths).

The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and the highest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world. The total number of confirmed cases in the US stands at over 5.9 million, while the total number of COVID-19 fatalities is at over 182,700, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

At the start of August, California became the first US state where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed half a million.

