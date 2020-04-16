UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Governor Announces $125Mln In Aid For Undocumented Immigrants

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

California Governor Announces $125Mln in Aid for Undocumented Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing on Wednesday that state in partnership with philanthropic organizations will provide $125 million in assistance to undocumented immigrants to help them amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am proud as governor to be the first state to announce a program for direct disaster assistance to those individuals," Newsom said. "We're putting up $75 million in partnership with philanthropy... they're putting in an additional $50 million to support our efforts."

Newsom said that the funding will be used to provide undocumented individuals with up to $500 in assistance and undocumented families with up to $1,000 in assistance.

He said these undocumented immigrants do not benefit from the Federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

The governor noted that 10 percent of the workforce in California consists of undocumented immigrants and they hold essential jobs in the healthcare, agricultural, construction and manufacturing sectors.

The United States has more than 613,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 27,000 deaths related to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

Governor United States Congress From Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution Announces Arrest of Media Perso ..

4 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed and Bill Gates discuss humanitar ..

4 minutes ago

People who recovered from COVID-19 in UAE followed ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre offers retail ..

34 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed adopts smart helmet technology to m ..

34 minutes ago

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cas ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.