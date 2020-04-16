California Governor Announces $125Mln in Aid for Undocumented Immigrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press briefing on Wednesday that state in partnership with philanthropic organizations will provide $125 million in assistance to undocumented immigrants to help them amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"I am proud as governor to be the first state to announce a program for direct disaster assistance to those individuals," Newsom said. "We're putting up $75 million in partnership with philanthropy... they're putting in an additional $50 million to support our efforts."

Newsom said that the funding will be used to provide undocumented individuals with up to $500 in assistance and undocumented families with up to $1,000 in assistance.

He said these undocumented immigrants do not benefit from the Federal stimulus package approved by Congress.

The governor noted that 10 percent of the workforce in California consists of undocumented immigrants and they hold essential jobs in the healthcare, agricultural, construction and manufacturing sectors.

The United States has more than 613,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 27,000 deaths related to the disease, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.