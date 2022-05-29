California Governor Contracts Coronavirus, His Office Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) California Governor Gavin Newsom, 54, has tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received a booster shot earlier this month, according to his office.

"This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The Governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative," the governor's office said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Newsom has been prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral medication that has been proven effective against COVID-19.

"Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18," his office specified.

On Friday, Newsom met with New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in San Francisco. Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May.

Newsom will be required to test negative for the coronavirus prior to leaving isolation.