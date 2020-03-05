California Governor Declares State of Emergency Due to Threat of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in the state of California due to the novel coronavirus outbreak threat.

"We have accordingly with this new ICU patient that passed away entered into the next phase that has required me under circumstances to advance a proclamation of a state of emergency in the state of California," Newsom said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first coronavirus-related death was reported in California, bringing the total US death toll to 11.

Newsom said there are 53 cases of individuals infected with the new virus in California.

More than 100 novel coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States out of the more than 90,000 infected individuals worldwide.