California Governor Imposes New Stay-at-Home Order Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) California is imposing a Stay-at-Home order on the entire nearly 40 million population of the state to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom told a press conference.

"To slow the surge of COVID19 and save lives, California is introducing a Regional Stay-At-Home Order," Newsom said. "Regions where Intensive Care Units (ICU) capacity fall below 15 percent will be placed into this Stay-at-Home Order."

Newsome said four out of the state's five regions would hit that threshold in a few days on current trends.

California was facing an increased number of coronavirus transmissions generating fast rising death rates and the ICUs across the state hospital system were rapidly approaching maximum level, a crisis that had been feared in the spring but that had failed to materialize then, Newsom acknowledged.

"Our ICUs are climbing quickly toward their capacity. Our death rate is rising," the governor said.

Newsom said that a first tranche of 327,000 units of the first of the newly developed coronavirus vaccines was being sent to California and that eventually 40 million doses would be sent.

"The message of the day is, as much as you can, stay at home, reduce your interactions so that we can get this transmission rate down," he said.