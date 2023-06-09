UrduPoint.com

California Governor Proposes Constitutional Amendment To Restrict Gun Access

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 04:10 AM

California Governor Proposes Constitutional Amendment to Restrict Gun Access

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) California Governor Gavin Newsom proposed a 28th amendment be added to the US constitution that will restrict gun ownership by raising the minimum purchasing age and banning assault weapons, among other provisions.

"I'm proposing the 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution to help end our nation's gun violence crisis," Newsom said in a tweet on Thursday. "The American people are sick of Congress' inaction."

In addition to raising the minimum gun buying age to 21 and banning the civilian purchase of assault weapons, the amendment if ratified will require universal background checks and impose a "reasonable" waiting period for gun purchases.

Newsom told NBC he proposed the measure because the US is facing an "existential crisis" of mass shootings.

The National Rifle Association (NRA) was quick to react to Newsom's proposal.

"California is a beacon for violence because of @GavinNewsom's embrace of policies that champion the criminal and penalize the law-abiding. That is why the majority of Americans rightfully reject his California-style gun control," the NRA said in a tweet.

In order to pass the 28th Amendment, the governor and California lawmakers would need to kick off a national convention to introduce and discuss the measures to the US Constitution. Two-thirds of all state houses would need to agree to the initial meeting, and an additional 75 percent would need to throw their support behind the amendment before it became law.

