California Governor Says 'Great Expectations' Tesla Reopening Row Will Be Resolved Fast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The row with county health authorities over reopening the Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area should be resolved very quickly, California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference.

"I have great expectations that we can work through at the county levels," Newsom said on Monday after a row in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk had threatened in a now-deleted Twitter message to move his entire auto-making concern out of the state and to Nevada or Texas instead.

However, Newsom claimed on Monday to have been ignorant of the nationally covered row over the weekend.

Newsom told reporters that he was "not aware [about] the details of that. ...We look forward to many, many decades of that relationship'' with Musk and his company.

Later on Monday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin waded into the controversy saying Newsom's state government in Sacramento should give priority to resolving the dispute between Musk, Tesla and local county health authorities that had delayed the reopening of the plant.

"California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

Musk had ordered a full opening of the Tesla plant on Monday and had vowed to be the first person to be arrested there if county and other local authorities objected or move the company to Nevada.