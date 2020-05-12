UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Governor Says 'Great Expectations' Tesla Reopening Row Will Be Resolved Fast

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

California Governor Says 'Great Expectations' Tesla Reopening Row Will Be Resolved Fast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The row with county health authorities over reopening the Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area should be resolved very quickly, California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a press conference.

"I have great expectations that we can work through at the county levels," Newsom said on Monday after a row in which Tesla CEO Elon Musk had threatened in a now-deleted Twitter message to move his entire auto-making concern out of the state and to Nevada or Texas instead.

However, Newsom claimed on Monday to have been ignorant of the nationally covered row over the weekend.

Newsom told reporters that he was "not aware [about] the details of that. ...We look forward to many, many decades of that relationship'' with Musk and his company.

Later on Monday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin waded into the controversy saying Newsom's state government in Sacramento should give priority to resolving the dispute between Musk, Tesla and local county health authorities that had delayed the reopening of the plant.

"California should prioritize doing whatever they need to do to solve those health issues so that he can open quickly and safely," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC.

Musk had ordered a full opening of the Tesla plant on Monday and had vowed to be the first person to be arrested there if county and other local authorities objected or move the company to Nevada.

Related Topics

Governor Twitter Threatened Company San Francisco Sacramento Elon Musk Government Tesla

Recent Stories

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

1 hour ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

2 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

2 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

2 hours ago

16,502 from 126 nationalities joining &#039;UAE Vo ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.