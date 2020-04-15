California Governor Sets 6 Conditions to Halt Restrictive Measures, Offers No Timeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) California Governor Gavin Newsom set out six parameters that need to be met before reopening the economy in his state, but did not specify a timeline for easing imposed restrictions, primarily the stay-at-home order.

"We have a framework that will guide our decision-making; the framework is predicated on the ability to do six things," Newsom said on Tuesday. "I know you want the timeline, but we can't get ahead of ourselves and dream of regretting."

Newsom said the state must expand the testing and tracking capacity to isolate infected residents in order to lift the stay-at-home order.

Second, the authorities should be able to protect vulnerable groups, primarily the seniors, from exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, hospitals should have the capacity to address potential surges of COVID-19 patients as well as develop therapeutics to meet the demand for treatment.

"Number five is the incredible importance of redrawing our floor plans so that we can practice safe physical distancing within the premise of business," Newsom said.

This measure might include using disposable menus and reducing the number of tables in restaurants, while allowing students to come to schools in shifts at the beginning of the academic year in September.

Finally, California must be ready to reinstitute restrictive stay-at-home measures in case of a COVID-19 resurgence.

"This isn't about an on/off switch. This will be a thoughtful process - led by public health," Newsom said later via Twitter.

Newsom added that in two weeks he would reconsider the timing of relaxing state restrictions.