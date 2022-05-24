California Governor Urges Residents to Conserve Water Amid Severe Drought

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday urged the residents of his state to conserve water amid the ongoing severe drought.

"Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months," Newsome said. "We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count."

Newsom also said every water agency across California needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures.

In addition, Newsom urged water agencies to submit water use data more frequently and increase transparency in order to more accurately measure whether California is meeting water conservation goals. He called them on the agencies to provide people additional information on the urgency of the situation.

The governor warned that the state could be forced to enact mandatory restrictions if local measures do not lead to a significant reduction in water use statewide this summer.