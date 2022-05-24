UrduPoint.com

California Governor Urges Residents To Conserve Water Amid Severe Drought

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2022 | 01:40 AM

California Governor Urges Residents to Conserve Water Amid Severe Drought

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday urged the residents of his state to conserve water amid the ongoing severe drought.

"Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months," Newsome said. "We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count."

Newsom also said every water agency across California needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures.

In addition, Newsom urged water agencies to submit water use data more frequently and increase transparency in order to more accurately measure whether California is meeting water conservation goals. He called them on the agencies to provide people additional information on the urgency of the situation.

The governor warned that the state could be forced to enact mandatory restrictions if local measures do not lead to a significant reduction in water use statewide this summer.

Related Topics

Governor Water Drought Lead All

Recent Stories

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakis ..

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

1 hour ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

1 hour ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.