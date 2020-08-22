California Has Battled 560 Wildfires Since mid-August - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of wildfires sparked by lightning in the state of California since mid-August has increased to 560, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Friday.

"Just a day ago, I announced that we are struggling to address the needs of suppressing some 376 fires in this state," he said.

"That number has grown to about 560 fires in the state of California."

The fires were sparked by some12,000 lightning strikes that have hit the state since August 15, state officials said.

A total of 771,000 acres of land have burned as a result of the fires, Newsom said.