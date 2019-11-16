UrduPoint.com
California High School Teenage Shooter Dies Of Self-Inflicted Wound - Reports

Sat 16th November 2019 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The 16-year-old shooter who opened fire at the Saugus High school in the US state of California, succumbed to a self-inflicted injury, media reported, citing local authorities.

Los Angeles Times reported that the teenager died in a hospital on Friday.

In his house, investigators found and seized firearms, according to the reports.

The incident took place on Thursday as the shooter opened fire inside the Saugus High School, located close to Los Angeles. The perpetrator killed two people and injured five others.

According to media reports, citing Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the shooter left the final round for himself.

The shooting took place on the gunman's 16th birthday.

The motives behind the attack are unknown.

