California Homeopathic Doctor Charged in Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) A homeopathic doctor from California was arrested and charged for her alleged role in a scheme to defraud and endanger the public by producing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and treatments, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

"Juli A. Mazi, 41, of Napa, is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements related to health care matters. The case is the first Federal criminal fraud prosecution related to homeoprophylaxis immunizations and fraudulent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 vaccination record cards," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Mazi allegedly sold homeoprophylaxis immunization pellets to patients that she said contained the COVID-19 virus and would create an antibody response in the immune system. She also sent COVID-19 vaccination cards, listed as Moderna, to the patients, allegedly instructing them to falsely state that they received the vaccine on the date that they ingested the immunization pellets.

The case came to the attention of law enforcement following reports from family members who were concerned after hearing about what Mazi was purportedly doing filed complaints through a Health and Human Services hotline.