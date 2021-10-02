UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 12:25 AM

California Imposes Compulsory COVID-19 Vaccination on All School Students - Governor

The state of California, with the largest population in the United States, is making vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all children attending school in its educational system, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday

"California will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school," Newsom said via Twitter. "This will go into effect following full FDA (food and Drug Administration) approval."

Around 25 percent of the US population of 330 million remains unvaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

"Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work," Newsom said.

The full FDA process to approve vaccination for children under the age of 16 may not come for several months and the new California requirement would only be imposed in the next full school term or semester after that so it currently appears unlikely to be enforced until some time in 2022.

