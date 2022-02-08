California Indoor Mask Mandate to Expire on February 15 Amid Lower COVID Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) The indoor mask mandate in the US state of California will expire on February 15 amid decreased COVID-19 case rates, Governor Gavin Newsom said.

"CA's case rate has decreased by 65% since our Omicron peak. Our hospitalizations have stabilized across the state.

Our statewide indoor mask requirement will expire on 2/15," Newsom said on Monday via Twitter.

Newsom in the tweet also encouraged Californians to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

California in December became the first state to record over 5 million cases of COVID-19 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.