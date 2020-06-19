California Issues Order Requiring Masks Outside Home - Health Agency

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The US state of California issued an order requiring residents to wear masks outside homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Public Health said on Thursday.

"Wearing face coverings in most settings outside the home is now required in California to slow the spread of COVID-19," the department said via Twitter.

Updated guidance lists two dozen "high-risk situations" when Californians should wear face masks. The list includes use of public transportation, areas around public facilities, and obtaining services in healthcare offices.

As of Thursday, California remains the third most affected US state after New York and New Jersey with 163,542 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Johns Hopkins University real-time website revealed.

