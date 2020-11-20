California Issues Stay at Home Order Starting Saturday Amid COVID-19 Surge - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US state of California will go under another lockdown starting Saturday following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

"Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, [California]is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order," Newsom said via Twitter on Thursday.

"Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier."

The order will take effect at 10:00 p.m. EST on Saturday (3:00 a.m. GMT Sunday) and remain in place for one month.