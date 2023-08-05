Open Menu

California Judge Arrested After His Wife Found Fatally Shot - Police

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 01:40 AM

California Judge Arrested After His Wife Found Fatally Shot - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson has been arrested after his wife was found fatally shot, the Anaheim Police Department said on Friday.

"Homicide detectives have arrested 72-year-old Anaheim resident Jeffrey Ferguson for the murder of his wife," the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the police arrived at the Fergusons' residence after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside the home with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement added.

The police contacted Jeffrey Ferguson and arrested him for murder without incident, the statement added.

The judge was placed in a local detention facility in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Wife Orange Superior Million Court

Recent Stories

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program lau ..

New phase of Empowering Future Leaders Program launched in Switzerland

41 minutes ago
 'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water t ..

'Below acceptable standards': Olympic open water test in Seine postponed

2 hours ago
 Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Gro ..

Austin, Polish Defense Minister Discuss Wagner Group's Presence in Belarus - Pen ..

2 hours ago
 US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Su ..

US, Partners Call for End to Ethnic Violence in Sudan's Darfur Region - State De ..

2 hours ago
 Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians a ..

Lithuania Recognized 1,164 Russians, Belarusians as Security Threats- Migration ..

2 hours ago
 Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance ..

Cao Shudong calls on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad I ..

2 hours ago
Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges hi ..

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman urges higher judiciary to take notice ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeti ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarti ..

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Restarting US Food Assistance - State ..

2 hours ago
 US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went ..

US Identifies Gilgo Beach Murders Victim Who Went Missing 27 Years Ago

2 hours ago
 Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black S ..

Grain prices rise after Russian pullout of Black Sea deal: UN agency

2 hours ago
 UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace ..

UK Environment Ministry Cuts Ties With Greenpeace After Sunak Mansion Protest - ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World