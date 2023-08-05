California Judge Arrested After His Wife Found Fatally Shot - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson has been arrested after his wife was found fatally shot, the Anaheim Police Department said on Friday.

"Homicide detectives have arrested 72-year-old Anaheim resident Jeffrey Ferguson for the murder of his wife," the Anaheim Police Department said in a statement.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the police arrived at the Fergusons' residence after receiving reports of a shooting.

Officers found 65-year-old Sheryl Ferguson inside the home with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement added.

The police contacted Jeffrey Ferguson and arrested him for murder without incident, the statement added.

The judge was placed in a local detention facility in lieu of $1 million bail, according to the statement.