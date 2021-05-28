California Launches $116Mln Lottery Prizes for Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that his state will distribute more than $116 million in cash prizes to residents who have received a coronavirus vaccine by way of a lottery-like selections on three dates in June.

"Ca[lifornia] is launching a $116.

5 million giveaway for vaccinated Californians! $15 million in cash prizes for ten winners selected 6/15 $50k for winners on 6/4 and 6/11 Already vaccinated? You're entered," Newsom said via Twitter on Thursday.

Newsom also said that the next 2 million unvaccinated Californians will receive a $50 grocery or prepaid card if they become vaccinated.

To be eligible to win $1.5 million, a person must reside in California and have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine while those incarcerated or living outside the state are not eligible to participate.