UrduPoint.com

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. To Let National Guard Support Ukraine - Letter

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 12:28 AM

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - Letter

US lawmakers representing California on Tuesday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to allow the state National Guard to engage in military and humanitarian support efforts for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) US lawmakers representing California on Tuesday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to allow the state National Guard to engage in military and humanitarian support efforts for Ukraine.

"While we have the utmost confidence that the California National Guard is more than capable, willing and able to do more, without the Federal government taking key steps to activate the required authorities, they will be unable to expand their efforts. We urge you expediently take the following steps to provide the California National Guard, the Ohio National Guard and those of other states as requested or appropriate, to expedite the process to transport both military and humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine," the letter said.

The lawmakers requested in the letter that the Biden administration immediately request the necessary approval to allow use of US military aircraft to transport equipment, medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, both from government and private sources.

The lawmakers also urged Austin and Blinken to establish a point of contact to oversee airlift operations, which would include establishing a corridor to the region through a country such as Poland or Romania, the letter said.

Signatories of the letter include Representatives Adam Schiff, Sara Jacobs, Ted Lieu and Eric Swalwell among others.

Related Topics

Ukraine Austin Poland Romania From Government

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

13 minutes ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

13 minutes ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

13 minutes ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

55 minutes ago
 US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's B ..

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.