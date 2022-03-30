California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) US lawmakers representing California on Tuesday sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to allow the state National Guard to engage in military and humanitarian support efforts for Ukraine.

"While we have the utmost confidence that the California National Guard is more than capable, willing and able to do more, without the Federal government taking key steps to activate the required authorities, they will be unable to expand their efforts. We urge you expediently take the following steps to provide the California National Guard, the Ohio National Guard and those of other states as requested or appropriate, to expedite the process to transport both military and humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine," the letter said.

The lawmakers requested in the letter that the Biden administration immediately request the necessary approval to allow use of US military aircraft to transport equipment, medical supplies and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, both from government and private sources.

The lawmakers also urged Austin and Blinken to establish a point of contact to oversee airlift operations, which would include establishing a corridor to the region through a country such as Poland or Romania, the letter said.

Signatories of the letter include Representatives Adam Schiff, Sara Jacobs, Ted Lieu and Eric Swalwell among others.