California Leads 24-State Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration Auto Emissions Rules

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) Twenty-four US states and the cities of New York and Los Angeles filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a proposed Trump administration rule that would replace state-by-state vehicle emission limits with a single nationwide set of regulations, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced in a press release on Friday.

"California won't bend to the President's reckless and politically motivated attacks on our clean car waiver," California Governor Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying in the release. "We'll hold the line in court to defend our children's health, save consumers money at the pump and protect our environment.

"

California led the nation in adapting some of the nation's toughest vehicle emission limits under a waiver that allowed the state to exceed Federal requirements. Dozens of other states subsequently followed California's lead.

On Thursday, the Trump administration announced a proposed rule to establish a single nationwide set of emission regulations, claiming the plan would save money, stimulate auto manufacturing and result in safer cars on the road.