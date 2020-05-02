UrduPoint.com
California Leads Multistate Lawsuit To Prevent Trump From Weakening Clean Water Act

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) California Attorney General Xavier Bacciera leading a multistate coaliton filed a lawsuit charging the Trump administration with unlawful assault on the Clean Water Act, the state's Department of Justice said in a press release on Friday.

The Trump Administration earlier this week issued new rules that remove environmental protections from around half of the country's waters including ephemeral streams, wetlands, and others previously covered under the Clean Water Act.

"California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and New York Attorney General Letitia James today, leading a multistate coalition, filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's unlawful final rule redefining the 'waters of the United States' under the Clean Water Act," the release said.

The final rule, the release added, continues the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) effort to weaken water quality protections under the Clean Water Act and to narrow the definition of the term, waters of the United States.

