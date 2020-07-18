California Lets Some Schools Reopen, Masks Required Starting in 3rd Grade - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Schools in districts not on a California state COVID-19 watch list will reopen this fall, with mandatory face coverings for students in third grade or higher and everyone subject to social distancing guidelines, Governor Gavin Newsom announced in a press release.

"In California, health data will determine when a school can be physically open - and when it must close - but learning should never stop. Students, staff, and parents all prefer in-classroom instruction, but only if it can be done safely," Newsom said on Friday.

To reopen, schools must be in districts not on the state's "County Monitoring List" for the previous 14 days. The California Department of Public Health compiles the county-by-county list based on six indicators to track local COVID-19 infections, the release said.

All staff and students in 3rd grade and above will be required to wear a mask with students in lower grades "strongly encouraged" to also cover their faces, the release added.

Adults must observe the six-foot social distancing standards, and should students to the extent "practicable." Everyone entering a school will be screened for the disease and adult staff will undergo COVID-19 testing on an unspecified regular basis, according to the release.

Gavin warned that "most schools" that reopen will likely to close, if only temporarily, at some point during the year when COVID-19 cases increase, so the plan also calls for "rigorous distance learning."

California recently approved an additional $5.3 billion to help provide computers and connections to students. State law also requires daily live interaction for every child with teachers and other students, the release said.