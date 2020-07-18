UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Lets Some Schools Reopen, Masks Required Starting In 3rd Grade - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

California Lets Some Schools Reopen, Masks Required Starting in 3rd Grade - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Schools in districts not on a California state COVID-19 watch list will reopen this fall, with mandatory face coverings for students in third grade or higher and everyone subject to social distancing guidelines, Governor Gavin Newsom announced in a press release.

"In California, health data will determine when a school can be physically open - and when it must close - but learning should never stop. Students, staff, and parents all prefer in-classroom instruction, but only if it can be done safely," Newsom said on Friday.

To reopen, schools must be in districts not on the state's "County Monitoring List" for the previous 14 days. The California Department of Public Health compiles the county-by-county list based on six indicators to track local COVID-19 infections, the release said.

All staff and students in 3rd grade and above will be required to wear a mask with students in lower grades "strongly encouraged" to also cover their faces, the release added.

Adults must observe the six-foot social distancing standards, and should students to the extent "practicable." Everyone entering a school will be screened for the disease and adult staff will undergo COVID-19 testing on an unspecified regular basis, according to the release.

Gavin warned that "most schools" that reopen will likely to close, if only temporarily, at some point during the year when COVID-19 cases increase, so the plan also calls for "rigorous distance learning."

California recently approved an additional $5.3 billion to help provide computers and connections to students. State law also requires daily live interaction for every child with teachers and other students, the release said.

Related Topics

Governor All Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Russian Foreign Minister discu ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed launches Fazaa Center for Business ..

4 hours ago

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

6 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

9 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.