California Man Admits To Defrauding Afghan Government Of Over $100Mln - US Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) California resident Saed Ismail Amiri pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges after lying about the work history of his company to obtain a $112.2 million contract from the Afghan government, the US  Department of Justice said in press release on Wednesday.

"A California man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his role in a scheme to defraud the government of Afghanistan of over $100 million. These funds were provided to Afghanistan by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for the purpose of constructing an electric grid in Afghanistan, in connection with the long-standing US effort to strengthen that country's basic infrastructure," the press release said.

Amiri claimed that his company Assist Consultants Incorporated (ACI), had previously constructed power stations in Uganda and Nigeria in order to meet the prerequisites to bid on the contract. The money for the project was given to the Afghan government by the USAID, the release said.

In an attempt to secure the contract for the AGI, Amiri sent false documents and made false statements to officials, the release added.

Amiri could face up to 20 years in prison for the scheme depending on the Federal judge's consideration of sentencing guidelines, according to the release.

More Stories From World

