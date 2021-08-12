UrduPoint.com

California Man Convicted After Undercover Feds Foil Bomb Plot At Rally - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:12 PM

California Man Convicted After Undercover Feds Foil Bomb Plot at Rally - Justice Dept.

A US federal jury has convicted a resident of the San Fernando Valley in California of plotting to bomb a rally in Long Beach more than two years ago, the Department of Justice said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A US Federal jury has convicted a resident of the San Fernando Valley in California of plotting to bomb a rally in Long Beach more than two years ago, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"A federal jury convicted a California man today for attempting to bomb a rally in Long Beach for the purpose of causing mass casualties," the department said in a press release. "Mark Steven Domingo, 28, of Reseda was found guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction."

The investigation into Domingo was prompted by his online posts and conversations in an online forum in which he expressed support for violent jihad and a desire to seek retribution for attacks against Muslims, the Justice Department said.

"After considering various attacks - including targeting Jewish people, churches and police officers - Domingo decided to bomb a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach in April 2019," the release explained.

Domingo was convicted of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1 and faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, the release said.

Related Topics

Police Jihad San Fernando Man Long Beach April November 2019 Muslim Jew Weapon

Recent Stories

Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 Control Room set up for public issues redressal du ..

Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

9 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP presiden ..

Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP president KP chapter

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA ..

Balochistan cabinet okays inclusion of the BCR&RA in Rules of Business 2012

9 minutes ago
 Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fas ..

Work on master planning of 28 Punjab cities in fast pace

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.