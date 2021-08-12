California Man Convicted After Undercover Feds Foil Bomb Plot at Rally - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) A US Federal jury has convicted a resident of the San Fernando Valley in California of plotting to bomb a rally in Long Beach more than two years ago, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"A federal jury convicted a California man today for attempting to bomb a rally in Long Beach for the purpose of causing mass casualties," the department said in a press release. "Mark Steven Domingo, 28, of Reseda was found guilty of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction."

The investigation into Domingo was prompted by his online posts and conversations in an online forum in which he expressed support for violent jihad and a desire to seek retribution for attacks against Muslims, the Justice Department said.

"After considering various attacks - including targeting Jewish people, churches and police officers - Domingo decided to bomb a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach in April 2019," the release explained.

Domingo was convicted of providing material support to terrorism and attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1 and faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, the release said.