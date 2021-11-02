California Man Jailed for 25 Years in Political Rally Bomb Plot Case - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A US judge has sentenced California resident Mark Steven Domingo to 25 years in Federal prison for his role in an unsuccessful 2019 plot to bomb a political rally in the state, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A California man who planned the bombing of a political rally in Long Beach, California, in 2019 was sentenced (on Monday) to 25 years in federal prison," the Justice Department said in a press release.

On August 11, Domingo, 28 was found guilty of one count of providing material support to terrorists and one count of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction at the conclusion of a five-day jury trial. He has been in federal custody since April 2019, the release said.

"According to court documents and the evidence presented at trial, the investigation into Domingo was prompted by Domingo's online posts and conversations in an online forum, in which he expressed support for violence, specifically a desire to seek violent retribution for attacks against Muslims," the release added.

After considering various attacks - including targeting Jewish people, churches and police officers - Domingo decided to bomb a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach in April of 2019. He asked a confederate who actually was working with the FBI to invite a bomb-maker into the scheme, according to the release.