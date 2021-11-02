UrduPoint.com

California Man Jailed For 25 Years In Political Rally Bomb Plot Case - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:31 PM

California Man Jailed for 25 Years in Political Rally Bomb Plot Case - US Justice Dept.

A US judge has sentenced California resident Mark Steven Domingo to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an unsuccessful 2019 plot to bomb a political rally in the state, the Justice Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) A US judge has sentenced California resident Mark Steven Domingo to 25 years in Federal prison for his role in an unsuccessful 2019 plot to bomb a political rally in the state, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"A California man who planned the bombing of a political rally in Long Beach, California, in 2019 was sentenced (on Monday) to 25 years in federal prison," the Justice Department said in a press release.

On August 11, Domingo, 28 was found guilty of one count of providing material support to terrorists and one count of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction at the conclusion of a five-day jury trial. He has been in federal custody since April 2019, the release said.

"According to court documents and the evidence presented at trial, the investigation into Domingo was prompted by Domingo's online posts and conversations in an online forum, in which he expressed support for violence, specifically a desire to seek violent retribution for attacks against Muslims," the release added.

After considering various attacks - including targeting Jewish people, churches and police officers - Domingo decided to bomb a rally scheduled to take place in Long Beach in April of 2019. He asked a confederate who actually was working with the FBI to invite a bomb-maker into the scheme, according to the release.

Related Topics

Police Man Long Beach April August FBI 2019 Muslim Jew Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner t ..

Indonesia Investment Authority, DP World partner to invest US$7.5 billion

17 minutes ago
 Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partne ..

Emirates, TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare partnership with 23 more destination ..

18 minutes ago
 16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever ..

16th Sheikh Zayed Book Award receives largest ever number of submissions

33 minutes ago
 Tesla's Elon Musk downplays deal to supply cars to ..

Tesla's Elon Musk downplays deal to supply cars to Hertz

1 minute ago
 US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

1 minute ago
 US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

US stocks pause ahead of Fed decision

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.