California May Cut Electric Power To 3.3Mln People In Statewide Crisis - Grid Operator

Tue 18th August 2020

California May Cut Electric Power to 3.3Mln People in Statewide Crisis - Grid Operator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Around 3.3 million people may lose all electric power in outages lasting up to two hours at a time, because of a crisis caused by higher temperatures and increased demand for air conditioning, the California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) announced in a Flex Alert.

CIASO said on Monday that the outages were necessary to reduce pressures on the state power grid.

The crisis was caused by extended, above-normal temperatures across the state that are expected to continue through the middle of this week at least until Thursday with night temperatures also projected to be higher than usual, according to media reports.

CAISO, which controls the flow of electricity for 80 percent of California, said it was forced to implement the power cuts after three electricity-generating plants and wind power levels also dropped.

