California Opens Retail Stores For Curbside Pickups, Lets Pharmacies Test For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

California Opens Retail Stores for Curbside Pickups, Lets Pharmacies Test for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) California has began the next phase in reopening its economy amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, allowing malls, strip malls and outlet malls to reopen with curbside pickup and business where teleworking is not an option to also resume operations, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

"CA [California] has released guidance for the re-opening of more industries such as: -Offices (that cannot telework) - Malls and strip malls (for curbside/outdoor pickup) - Outdoor museums. CA is flattening the curve but we MUST continue to allow science and public health to guide us," Newsom said via Twitter.

The update applies to a slew of non-essential businesses such as dine-in restaurants, car washes, pet grooming businesses and outdoor museums, Newsom said in an earlier press conference.

Pharmacies will be allowed to administer COVID-19 tests although asymptomatic people still cannot be tested, according to guidelines released by the governor's office.

"[California] is flattening the curve because folks are staying home," Newsom said. "We aren't out of the woods yet. We must continue to take this seriously and allow our re-opening to be guided by science and public health."

As evidence the state is gaining ground on the ongoing pandemic, Newsom noted that COVID-19-related deaths in the state had declined 2.8 percent in the past two days, from 2,847 on Sunday to 2,770 on Tuesday.

