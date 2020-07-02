California Orders 19 Counties to Close Indoor Operations at Restaurants, Bars - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The California authorities have ordered 19 counties in the state to immediately close indoor operations in restaurants, bars and other facilities amid the increase of novel coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are now requiring to close indoor operations due to the spread of the virus," Newsom said during a press briefing referring to restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters and some other facilities.

Newsom said the new guidance applies to 19 out of 58 California's counties that have been on the state's so-called "monitoring list" due to public health concerns for at least three consecutive days.

"We anticipate guidelines will be in place for at least three weeks," Newsom said, adding that the affected counties represent more than 70 percent of California's population.