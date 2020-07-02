UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Orders 19 Counties To Close Indoor Operations At Restaurants, Bars - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:00 AM

California Orders 19 Counties to Close Indoor Operations at Restaurants, Bars - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The California authorities have ordered 19 counties in the state to immediately close indoor operations in restaurants, bars and other facilities amid the increase of novel coronavirus cases, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are now requiring to close indoor operations due to the spread of the virus," Newsom said during a press briefing referring to restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters and some other facilities.

Newsom said the new guidance applies to 19 out of 58 California's counties that have been on the state's so-called "monitoring list" due to public health concerns for at least three consecutive days.

"We anticipate guidelines will be in place for at least three weeks," Newsom said, adding that the affected counties represent more than 70 percent of California's population.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Governor Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

19 minutes ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

1 hour ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.