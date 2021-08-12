UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

California Orders Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccination for School Teachers, Staff

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) California has become the first state in the US to mandate all school staff to be either fully vaccinated or weekly tested to be allowed to work, Governor's Office announced in a release on Wednesday.

"In order to best protect students and staff as California starts the school year fully in-person, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) today issued a new public health order requiring all school staff to either show proof of full vaccination or be tested at least once per week," the release said.

The new policy will take effect on Thursday while all schools in the state are expected to be in full compliance with it no later than October 15, the release said.

The order does not apply to home schools, child care or higher education facilities in the state.

"To give parents confidence that their children are safe as schools return to full, in-person learning, we are urging all school staff to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are how we will end this pandemic," Governor Gavin Newsom said as quoted in the release.

To date, nearly 45 million vaccines have been administered in California with approximately 65 percent of its residents fully vaccinated. California was among the first US states to drop all coronavirus-related restrictions in June.

