California, Oregon, Washington Issue New COVID-19 Travel Advisories - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Three US states of California, Oregon and Washington - all on the United States' West Coast - issued new travel advisories urging residents to avoid so-called "non-essential" travel and to self-quarantine for two weeks due to novel coronavirus outbreaks, California Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a statement.

"The travel advisories urge against non-essential out-of-state travel, ask people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from another state or country and encourage residents to stay local," the statement said on Friday afternoon.

The governors of the three states recommended that residents limit interactions to immediate households and travel only for the purposes of work or study as well as for critical infrastructure and economic support and medical care, the statement said.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown said the coronavirus does not stop at state lines, noting that hospitals across the West Coast are stretched to capacity and the authorities must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them.

"If you do not need to travel, you shouldn't," Brown said.

