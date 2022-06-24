UrduPoint.com

California, Oregon, Washington Pledge To Defend Abortion Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Three liberal West Coast states banded together Friday to issue a joint pledge to defend abortion rights, in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

"The governors of California, Oregon and Washington today issued a Multi-State Commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, and committed to protecting patients and doctors against efforts by other states to export their abortion bans to our states," a statement said.

The three, all Democrats, released a video message which they said was intended to underline that the West Coast will "remain a place where reproductive health care will be accessible and protected.

"All three states have made legislative strides in recent years intended to enshrine the right to choose abortion.

Friday's announcement includes a commitment to prevent local law enforcement agencies from co-operating with police forces from states where abortion is criminalized in relevant cases, and to bar the extradition of anyone wanted by authorities out of state because of a legally performed abortion.

