California Partners With Big Tech To Launch COVID-19 Exposure Notification App - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The state of California has teamed up with Apple and Google to launch an application that will notify individuals if they have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement on Monday.

"CA[lifornia] has partnered with Google and Apple to launch a COVID-19 exposure notification app, CA Notify," Newsom said via Twitter.

Newsom said the application will be launched on Thursday and is fully private and secure.

The announcement came after several sheriffs in California have said they will not enforce Newsom's restrictive measures.

As of Monday, California authorities have reported more than 1.3 million residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and more than 19,800 virus-deaths.

More Stories From World

